66 / 365
Dunk Island
We a day trip to visit a waterfall and then had lunch at South Mission Beach.
Views from South Mission Beach of Dunk Island in Queensland.
24th October 2023
24th Oct 23
0
0
Lee-Ann
@leestevo
Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia since October 2009. ...
Views
0
Album
2022 - Year 9
Camera
SM-G985F
Taken
23rd October 2023 12:11pm
Public
Tags
beach
,
australia
,
queensland
