We Made It! by leestevo
60 / 365

We Made It!

WOW! I cannot believe I have not posted any photos since March 2022. Yes 2022.
The time has gone so quickly. I thought I have a quick look and find what my photos friends are up to.
Just a quick update on me:
After travelling full-time in our caravan around Australia for approx 12 years, we have finally settled in Cairns, Queensland. We have bought a house and moved in January this year. I have gone back to work full-time (last time I worked full-time is in 2009).
Yes we still have our 25ft Jayco caravan which is parked in front of our house.
In August I took 3 weeks off and we finally travelled to the tip of Cape York (the northern point of mainland Australia).
I will try to post a few photos a week of what has been happening in my life in the past 12 months or so.
I do miss travelling but its good living in a house again.
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

Lee-Ann

@leestevo
Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia since October 2009. ...
julia ace
Welcome back.. You would think they would have a flasher sign..lol..
October 8th, 2023  
Babs ace
So good to see you back. It must feel strange living in a house again after so many years on the road. Look forward to seeing your photos again
October 8th, 2023  
