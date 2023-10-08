We Made It!

WOW! I cannot believe I have not posted any photos since March 2022. Yes 2022.

The time has gone so quickly. I thought I have a quick look and find what my photos friends are up to.

Just a quick update on me:

After travelling full-time in our caravan around Australia for approx 12 years, we have finally settled in Cairns, Queensland. We have bought a house and moved in January this year. I have gone back to work full-time (last time I worked full-time is in 2009).

Yes we still have our 25ft Jayco caravan which is parked in front of our house.

In August I took 3 weeks off and we finally travelled to the tip of Cape York (the northern point of mainland Australia).

I will try to post a few photos a week of what has been happening in my life in the past 12 months or so.

I do miss travelling but its good living in a house again.