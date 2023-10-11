Fruit Bat Falls

It is located off the Telegraph Track in the Apudthama National Park (Jardine River National Park) in Queensland, on your way to the tip of Cape York.



Just a quick update on me:

After travelling full-time in our caravan around Australia for approx 12 years, we have finally settled in Cairns, Queensland. We have bought a house and moved in January this year. I have gone back to work full-time (last time I worked full-time is in 2009).

Yes we still have our 25ft Jayco caravan which is parked in front of our house.

In August I took 3 weeks off and we finally travelled to the tip of Cape York (the northern point of mainland Australia).

I will try to post a few photos a week of what has been happening in my life in the past 12 months or so.

I do miss travelling but its good living in a house again.