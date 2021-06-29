Previous
Wilcannia Court House by leggzy
Wilcannia Court House

Built in 1880 of local sandstone & still currently used as a court house.
29th June 2021 29th Jun 21

leggzy

@leggzy
I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as often as I can, and also love to photograph old houses, historic ruins,...
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
June 29th, 2021  
