Photo 905
Wilcannia Court House
Built in 1880 of local sandstone & still currently used as a court house.
29th June 2021
29th Jun 21
leggzy
@leggzy
I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as often as I can, and also love to photograph old houses, historic ruins,...
Tags
sandstone
court house
wilcannia
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
June 29th, 2021
