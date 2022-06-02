Craigs Hut

Craig's Hut, a replica cattlemen's hut, is situated on Mt Stirling, approximately 51 kilometres from Mansfield. Originally constructed for The Man from Snowy River film in 1981–82. It was originally intended to be only a temporary structure but became so beloved by visitors that it was rebuilt in 1993. After being destroyed by a fire in 2006, it was again rebuilt, this time with a tin roof. Its outlook over a sweeping panorama of the high country makes it an outstanding destination.



This was one of my favourite huts in the Victorian High Country & I would love to have spent more time there without the hoards of people...we were there on a weekday & thought it would be nice & quiet...but not to be, about 100 blokes on motorbikes turned up & were swarming all over the place which really took away the feel & atmosphere of such an isolated & tranquil place. But at least I got a couple of shots before they were all over everything 😉