Autumn leaves by leggzy
Autumn leaves

A lovely spot for lunch & have a break from driving in amongst some beautiful autumn colours in Jamieson Victoria
27th May 2022 27th May 22

leggzy

@leggzy
I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as often as I can, and also love to photograph old houses, historic ruins,...
Kathy A ace
Lovely autumnal scene
May 27th, 2022  
