Photo 1036
Autumn leaves
A lovely spot for lunch & have a break from driving in amongst some beautiful autumn colours in Jamieson Victoria
27th May 2022
27th May 22
1
0
leggzy
@leggzy
I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as often as I can, and also love to photograph old houses, historic ruins,...
1029
1030
1031
1032
1033
1034
1035
1036
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II
Taken
6th May 2022 1:18pm
Tags
leaves
,
park
,
autumn
,
jamieson
Kathy A
ace
Lovely autumnal scene
May 27th, 2022
