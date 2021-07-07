Sign up
Photo 913
Another view of Valley of the Eagles
About the half way point, coming back down the rounded hill, with a different view point over the valley of the eagles.
7th July 2021
7th Jul 21
0
0
leggzy
@leggzy
I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as often as I can, and also love to photograph old houses, historic ruins,...
913
photos
75
followers
91
following
906
907
908
909
910
911
912
913
Views
12
365
Canon EOS 550D
2nd June 2021 10:38am
view
,
national park
,
gundabooka
,
valley of the eagles
