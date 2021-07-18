Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 924
Pumpkin harvest
It was good to come home & discover my self seeded pumpkins were ready. The vine was well & truly wilted & practically dead, but 6 lovely looking pumpkins were scattered around the veggie patch. They had self seeded from my compost bin.
18th July 2021
18th Jul 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
leggzy
@leggzy
I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as often as I can, and also love to photograph old houses, historic ruins,...
924
photos
83
followers
106
following
253% complete
View this month »
917
918
919
920
921
922
923
924
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
DMC-LX7
Taken
7th June 2021 3:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pumpkins
,
harvest
,
self seeded
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close