Old shack by leggzy
Photo 926

Old shack

I took this shot on a detour home after visiting my parents. Each time I go this way (which isnt very often) I am always surprised that this old shack is still standing. I have seen sheep inside it, cows mingling around it, so its a wonder its still standing.

Here is a comparison shot from 2017 - it really doesnt look any more dilapidated, except it appears to have lost a bit on its back end!

I dont seem to be able to link the 2017 shot - not sure what I am doing wrong?

20th July 2021 20th Jul 21

leggzy

@leggzy
I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as often as I can, and also love to photograph old houses, historic ruins,...
moni kozi ace
Very nice shot.
I think you can only paste the link in the description.
July 20th, 2021  
leggzy
@monikozi thanks. That is what I am doing, but its not showing. If I go to edit the description, I can then see the code pasted there, but as soon as I save it/publish it, it then doesnt show. I am bamboozled by it
July 20th, 2021  
