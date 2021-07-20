I took this shot on a detour home after visiting my parents. Each time I go this way (which isnt very often) I am always surprised that this old shack is still standing. I have seen sheep inside it, cows mingling around it, so its a wonder its still standing.Here is a comparison shot from 2017 - it really doesnt look any more dilapidated, except it appears to have lost a bit on its back end!I dont seem to be able to link the 2017 shot - not sure what I am doing wrong?