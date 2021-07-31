Cubby House renovations

Our kids cubbyhouse was in need of some repair work with some of the walls being replaced, but we decided to go into full reno mode. It was originally built quite high up off the ground, with a sand pit underneath. Although it rarely gets used nowadays as kids are all grown up but it does sometimes get used by friends & relative's small kids - I wanted the cubby to be on ground level & more accessible, so we have spent a few weekends to get this done. I'm really happy with the result 😁



Apologies for lack of commenting, I should get back on track tonight.