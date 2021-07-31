Previous
Next
Cubby House renovations by leggzy
Photo 937

Cubby House renovations

Our kids cubbyhouse was in need of some repair work with some of the walls being replaced, but we decided to go into full reno mode. It was originally built quite high up off the ground, with a sand pit underneath. Although it rarely gets used nowadays as kids are all grown up but it does sometimes get used by friends & relative's small kids - I wanted the cubby to be on ground level & more accessible, so we have spent a few weekends to get this done. I'm really happy with the result 😁

Apologies for lack of commenting, I should get back on track tonight.
31st July 2021 31st Jul 21

leggzy

@leggzy
I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as often as I can, and also love to photograph old houses, historic ruins,...
256% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Looks wonderful.
July 31st, 2021  
bkb in the city
Very nice
July 31st, 2021  
Poppo Livy ace
And now hubby has somewhere to sleep when he is in the dog house
August 1st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise