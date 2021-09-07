Previous
Princess Cleopatra by leggzy
Photo 975

Princess Cleopatra

Another shot from the garden - my Princess Cleopatra Magnolia's are just starting to flower....and they are full of buds, so should put on a nice show in the next little while.
7th September 2021 7th Sep 21

leggzy

@leggzy
I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as often as I can, and also love to photograph old houses, historic ruins,...
