A light fog by leggzy
A bit of a surprise to wake to a light fog yesterday. We've had quite a few fogs this winter, but I thought we had them all done & dusted for the year, but nope. Taken down the bottom of my back yard.
28th August 2024 28th Aug 24

leggzy

@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Suzanne ace
I like all the different tree silhouettes in this, and the quite ethereal look
August 28th, 2024  
