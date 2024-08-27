Sign up
Previous
Photo 1065
Garden art
Against a corrugated iron shed. I like the effect.
27th August 2024
27th Aug 24
2
2
leggzy
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1065
photos
64
followers
43
following
291% complete
View this month »
1058
1059
1060
1061
1062
1063
1064
1065
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II
Taken
26th August 2024 1:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tia
ace
Lovely contrast of texture and colour.
August 27th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
I like the effect as well!
August 27th, 2024
