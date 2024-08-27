Previous
Garden art by leggzy
Photo 1065

Garden art

Against a corrugated iron shed. I like the effect.
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

leggzy

@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
291% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Tia ace
Lovely contrast of texture and colour.
August 27th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
I like the effect as well!
August 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise