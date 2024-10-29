St James Anglican Church - Kippilaw

This little stone church sits on top of a hill, out in the middle of nowhere.



The church building was erected on land donated by the Chisholm family with James Chisholm laying the foundation stone on 15 December 1859 and it was opened for worship on 15 November 1860.



The white structure at the front of the church is the original entrance gate to the church yard & was made in the blacksmiths shop at the nearby Kippilaw homestead.