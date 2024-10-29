Sign up
Photo 1128
St James Anglican Church - Kippilaw
This little stone church sits on top of a hill, out in the middle of nowhere.
The church building was erected on land donated by the Chisholm family with James Chisholm laying the foundation stone on 15 December 1859 and it was opened for worship on 15 November 1860.
The white structure at the front of the church is the original entrance gate to the church yard & was made in the blacksmiths shop at the nearby Kippilaw homestead.
29th October 2024
29th Oct 24
leggzy
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Suzanne
ace
I am really enjoying your series of old buildings and structures
October 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
It is beautifully captured.
October 29th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a sweet little church
October 29th, 2024
