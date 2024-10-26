Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1125
Through the windscreen
The not so clean windscreen :-/
26th October 2024
26th Oct 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
leggzy
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1125
photos
77
followers
73
following
308% complete
View this month »
1118
1119
1120
1121
1122
1123
1124
1125
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
5th October 2024 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful capture of this lovely landscape! Love the row of turbines and clouds overhead.
October 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close