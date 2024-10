By local artist Amy Curran.The 10 metre by three metre mural on the Taralga fire shed depicts photographer Alex Ellinghausen's famous photo of RFS firefighter, Chris Montgomery, leaning on his shovel during the 2019/20 Black Summer bushfires. Montgomery was taking a moments rest after defending a property near Braidwood. Alex Ellinghausen gave permission for his photo to be used on the Taralga fire shed.Here is a link to Amy Curran's website & a bit of info about the mural - https://www.amycurran.au/book-a-commission