Previous
Superb Fairy-Wren by leggzy
Photo 1114

Superb Fairy-Wren

A small mural in the town of Taralga, which I thought was really gorgeous. I get a lot of these little wrens in my backyard, but am never able to get a shot of them...so this is the next best thing!

I believe the artist is Thomas Jackson, according to the tourist brochure we had, but I could not find this painting on Thomas Jackson’s website – although he does tend to paint a lot of birds. https://www.thomasjackson.com.au/murals-1

I just noticed it has Thomas Jackson signature at the bottom right of the mural...so it's the correct artist.
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

leggzy

@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
305% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a beautiful find and capture, such a stunning mural with wonderful details.

Thanks for the link, I just checked it and he certainly has some gorgeous murals, what a great artist.
October 15th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
October 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise