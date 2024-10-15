Superb Fairy-Wren

A small mural in the town of Taralga, which I thought was really gorgeous. I get a lot of these little wrens in my backyard, but am never able to get a shot of them...so this is the next best thing!
I believe the artist is Thomas Jackson, according to the tourist brochure we had, but I could not find this painting on Thomas Jackson’s website – although he does tend to paint a lot of birds. https://www.thomasjackson.com.au/murals-1
I just noticed it has Thomas Jackson signature at the bottom right of the mural...so it's the correct artist.
Thanks for the link, I just checked it and he certainly has some gorgeous murals, what a great artist.