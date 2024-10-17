Fernbank School

Another shot from the Taralga Historical museum.



The Fernbank school was originally on a property owned by the Lang family called “Fernbank”, which was north of Wombeyan Caves.



The old school building was acquired by the Taralga Historial museum, and was dismantled and then rebuilt on the current museum site.



The school is absolutely tiny, only consisting of one small room that included a fireplace which you can see the chimney on the outside. Will try to share some inside photos some time in the future.