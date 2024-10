Inside the tiny Fernbank school

Just 2 shots of the inside of the Fernbank school (yesterdays shot) that I made into a collage.



As you can see, there's not a lot of room inside, with 5 chairs at the one long desk. I'm not sure if another of these desks might fit behind the one that's there...but it would be a tight squeeze, but I guess they did what needed to be done to accommodate however many kids. I would love to know more about this teeny tiny school, but have not been able to find much more info.