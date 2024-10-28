Sign up
Previous
Photo 1127
Runaway sheep
When I first arrived the sheep were closer, more or less in front of where the dead trees are....and then they ran away (as they do!) to the back fence. I guess I scared them away, or maybe it was the brewing storm...lol
28th October 2024
28th Oct 24
leggzy
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Diana
ace
Still a lovely rural capture and scene, some seem to be watching you. Great looking trees and textures.
October 28th, 2024
