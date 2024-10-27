Sign up
Previous
Photo 1126
Honey bee mural
Another mural by Cullen Ball in Crookwell.
At first I was frustrated that there was a fence through the middle of the mural (why?), but I think I'm getting use to it and now don't mind it at all :)
27th October 2024
27th Oct 24
2
1
leggzy
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Diana
ace
Oh this is just too fabulous, what a lovely capture of this beautiful mural.
October 27th, 2024
Yao RL
ace
So creative.
October 27th, 2024
