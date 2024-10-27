Previous
Honey bee mural by leggzy
Photo 1126

Honey bee mural

Another mural by Cullen Ball in Crookwell.

At first I was frustrated that there was a fence through the middle of the mural (why?), but I think I'm getting use to it and now don't mind it at all :)
27th October 2024 27th Oct 24

leggzy

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Oh this is just too fabulous, what a lovely capture of this beautiful mural.
October 27th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
So creative.
October 27th, 2024  
