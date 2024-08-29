Previous
Great Northern by leggzy
Great Northern

An empty beer bottle sitting on a drain pipe in a laneway at the side of a pub. I guess there were no rubbish bins around
29th August 2024 29th Aug 24

leggzy

@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Kathy A ace
I like this, nice textures and lines.
August 29th, 2024  
