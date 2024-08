Wall of Dancers

This is the entire wall art of dancers that I've been sharing over the last week or so. As you can see, it's not a straight wall, and each dancer has been painted on a separate section of wall & they are all joined by the flowing red fabric/ribbon (not sure what that is called). Best to photograph it in winter while there are no leaves on the trees, otherwise the artwork would be obscured somewhat (shame about the garbage bins lined up at the bottom too)