Refuse Recycle Reuse

The Las Vegas Boneyard is where signs went to die. For years and years just a place to trash old signs till interest in seeing these old signs started to grow. It is turning into a big attraction and has really been cleaned up and commercialized since our visit two years ago. The newest addition is the 82-foot-tall guitar which sat out front the Hard Rock Hotel which closed it's doors February 3, 2020.