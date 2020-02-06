Previous
Oh Dam by lesip
Oh Dam

Thankfully Wednesday the winds finally died down and we headed to the Mike O'Callaghan Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge. They have a walking path so you can walk across the bridge and get an amazing view of the Hoover Dam.
Leslie

