35 / 365
Oh Dam
Thankfully Wednesday the winds finally died down and we headed to the Mike O'Callaghan Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge. They have a walking path so you can walk across the bridge and get an amazing view of the Hoover Dam.
6th February 2020
6th Feb 20
Leslie
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Tags
mountains
,
dam
,
nevada/arizona
