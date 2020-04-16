Sign up
Previous
Next
85 / 365
Hope
Some say the dogwood flower represents rebirth and resurrection. I always look forward to it blooming. This spring its meaning is truly felt as the nation will try slowly to return to a new normal.....So much is taken for granted till it isn't ....
16th April 2020
16th Apr 20
1
1
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3530
photos
195
followers
95
following
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Year 9
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
14th April 2020 4:09pm
bloom
dogwood
katy
ace
Very philosphical! Terrific photo and so glad you liked the peeps. Your thank you came today! i am so happy to be able to please you with them♥
April 17th, 2020
