Hope by lesip
Hope

Some say the dogwood flower represents rebirth and resurrection. I always look forward to it blooming. This spring its meaning is truly felt as the nation will try slowly to return to a new normal.....So much is taken for granted till it isn't ....
16th April 2020 16th Apr 20

Leslie

@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography.
katy ace
Very philosphical! Terrific photo and so glad you liked the peeps. Your thank you came today! i am so happy to be able to please you with them♥
April 17th, 2020  
