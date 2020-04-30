Previous
Good Bye April by lesip
99 / 365

Good Bye April

April the month of rain and boy did it rain.
April the month of Stay At Home
April the month masks become mandatory in Md.
April the month of watching the curve rise
April the month that laster Forever

So Long April 2020
30th April 2020 30th Apr 20

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
