Happy May Day by lesip
Happy May Day

After a rainy yesterday, the sun came out to welcome the month of May.
1st May 2020 1st May 20

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Lisa Poland ace
Very pretty!
May 2nd, 2020  
Mary ace
Beautiful!
May 2nd, 2020  
