When It Rains It Pours by lesip
133 / 365

When It Rains It Pours

Okay sometimes ideas don't really work out but you've got to try to find out. New watering can that I think will be very photogenic. What a month June is turning out to be. So many protests .....
5th June 2020 5th Jun 20

Leslie

