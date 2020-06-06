Previous
Change May Finally Be Coming by lesip
Change May Finally Be Coming

I went to check out the peaceful protest that was scheduled in my little town of Damascus,Maryland today. I took two cameras, one with a long lens because I definitely wanted to social distance and did.. So many turned out to show their support for racial injustice. It was very well organized and lined both sides of the street in downtown Damascus. After awhile the road was closed and everyone gathered by the Damascus Library to listen to a few speakers. I was still able to social distance from my view point. It was very moving to be able to be there and I'm glad I went.
Leslie

@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
katy ace
I love that it was peaceful and that they are all wearing masks~! B&W is the perfect edit for this historical photo!
June 7th, 2020  
