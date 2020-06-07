Sign up
Oh Harry
Was it you that caused the bloodbath on the bluebird house? Feathers everywhere and now what happens to the poor bluebird eggs? It hasn't been a good year for the bluebird house either. RIP Mr. or Mrs. Bluebird
7th June 2020
7th Jun 20
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
woods
hawk
judith deacon
ace
A sad story but what a great capture!
June 7th, 2020
Islandgirl
ace
Oh no................great shot of the hawk!
June 7th, 2020
