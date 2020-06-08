Sign up
Previous
Next
136 / 365
It's A Big Scary World Out There
but I will survive.....
First time out on the lake in the kayak this year. This little guy was my first find and my favorite capture today.
8th June 2020
8th Jun 20
3
0
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
Year 9
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
8th June 2020 12:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
baby
,
turtle
,
lake
Jane Pittenger
ace
Looks so tiny in the reeds
June 9th, 2020
Leslie
ace
@jgpittenger
he was tiny and I was surprised I even noticed him
June 9th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Love your title for this -- and the context for the brave turtle.
June 9th, 2020
