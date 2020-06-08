Previous
Next
It's A Big Scary World Out There by lesip
136 / 365

It's A Big Scary World Out There

but I will survive.....

First time out on the lake in the kayak this year. This little guy was my first find and my favorite capture today.
8th June 2020 8th Jun 20

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
37% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
Looks so tiny in the reeds
June 9th, 2020  
Leslie ace
@jgpittenger he was tiny and I was surprised I even noticed him
June 9th, 2020  
Taffy ace
Love your title for this -- and the context for the brave turtle.
June 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise