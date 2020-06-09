Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
137 / 365
Mayhem On The Water
When you have the whole lake but everyone wants this one log. Silly turtles
9th June 2020
9th Jun 20
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3586
photos
201
followers
99
following
37% complete
View this month »
130
131
132
133
134
135
136
137
Latest from all albums
132
133
917
134
135
136
918
137
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Year 9
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
8th June 2020 12:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake
,
turtles
,
kayak view
katy
ace
Apparently they haven't heard about social distancing! I love how you captured so many of them at one time! Amazing low POV and detail!
June 10th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Aww... this is great.
June 10th, 2020
Elizabeth
ace
Love it!
June 10th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close