Previous
Next
Mayhem On The Water by lesip
137 / 365

Mayhem On The Water

When you have the whole lake but everyone wants this one log. Silly turtles

9th June 2020 9th Jun 20

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
37% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Apparently they haven't heard about social distancing! I love how you captured so many of them at one time! Amazing low POV and detail!
June 10th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Aww... this is great.
June 10th, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Love it!
June 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise