Hello Little One by lesip
142 / 365

Hello Little One

This mornings happy encounter. Again eagle eye Bob spots our new little visitor checking out the backyard with mom.
14th June 2020 14th Jun 20

Leslie

@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography.
Photo Details

