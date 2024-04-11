Christian Radich

Oslo's Tallship the Christian Radich is over in Shetland for a few days having arrived yesterday. I say over in Shetland but apparently it is not berthed at any pier and is to stay anchored in Bressay Sound until Sunday Morning. She was launched in 1937 and is pictured with Gardie House on Bressay in the background.

At least it arrived yesterday as Bergen's Statsraad Lehmkuhl which is Shetland's most common Tall Ship visitor was due in today but due to strong headwinds it turned round and headed back to Bergen. We are unlikely to see her again until 2026 as it is heading for a major refit before completing another round the world trip in 2025.