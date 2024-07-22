Previous
Sumburgh Puffin by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3417

Sumburgh Puffin

Difficult to resist a Puffin shot although this could have been my last visit to them for the year. Quite a lot going on at Sumburgh Head this morning. Enough Puffins to keep visitors happy, although not as many as our last visit, attacks on gull and guillemot nests by Bonxies and Greater Black Backed Gulls and a party of 10 kayakers paddling round from Grutness beach to the west side of Sumburgh Head.
Highlight though was my daughters Mexican friend who is here on holiday having a chance meeting and chatting with some other Mexicans who were on the today's cruise ship.
22nd July 2024 22nd Jul 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
936% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Linda Godwin
Yes puffins are so wonderful as is your image of him
July 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise