Sumburgh Puffin

Difficult to resist a Puffin shot although this could have been my last visit to them for the year. Quite a lot going on at Sumburgh Head this morning. Enough Puffins to keep visitors happy, although not as many as our last visit, attacks on gull and guillemot nests by Bonxies and Greater Black Backed Gulls and a party of 10 kayakers paddling round from Grutness beach to the west side of Sumburgh Head.

Highlight though was my daughters Mexican friend who is here on holiday having a chance meeting and chatting with some other Mexicans who were on the today's cruise ship.