Previous
Busy Bee Bush by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3462

Busy Bee Bush

The large fuchsia along the burn today was alive with Bees. It was a lovely day of weather and quiet enough that the loud hum coming from the bush as the bees were hard at work was clearly heard.
5th September 2024 5th Sep 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
948% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise