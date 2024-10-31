Sign up
Photo 3518
Wet Logs
Very wet and very windy.
31st October 2024
31st Oct 24
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7434
photos
135
followers
37
following
964% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
31st October 2024 11:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
logs
,
shetland
,
sandwick
