Photo 3515
Tight Fit
Reverse required to turn out of Hoswick.
28th October 2024
28th Oct 24
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
bus
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
Maggiemae
ace
Roads not made for wide buses here!
November 3rd, 2024
