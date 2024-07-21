Previous
Creeping Shadows by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3416

Creeping Shadows

Shadows slowly darkening the west side of the Hoswick beach. With Hoswick being at the base of the hill it can lose direct sunlight up to two hours earlier than we do half a mile away.
21st July 2024 21st Jul 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
935% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
There are so many great elements in this shot! Well done.
July 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise