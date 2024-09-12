Sign up
Photo 3469
Willow Root
The thick vegetation around the willow root at the side of the burn has died down. During the summer it was difficult to see this root.
12th September 2024
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
willow
,
root
,
shetland
,
sandwick
