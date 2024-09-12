Previous
Willow Root
Willow Root

The thick vegetation around the willow root at the side of the burn has died down. During the summer it was difficult to see this root.
12th September 2024

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
