Aftermath by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3468

Aftermath

Still some strong winds and heavy rain but the rain was nothing like yesterday. The water level in the burn was down by around 12 inches , more in some places, but stepping stones were not usuable and I think one of the stones has shifted quite a bit.
Before yesterday the Hoswick burn would swing from middle right in this picture down to the bottom and then our to sea. This was a good part for many waders and ducks with fresh water meeting sea water. It will be interesting to see what the birds do now and also what stormy southerly seas will do to the mass of shingle that has been displaced.
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980
Photo Details

