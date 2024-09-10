Wild Day

A wild wild day here in Shetland and not over yet, Wind gusting up to 50mph and torrential rain all day. After work I felt I needed to take a walk despite the conditions but left camera at home due to the rain and just used the phone. I was wanting to see what the burn conditions were like and sure enough it was raging. Just as it reached the beach it had changed direction and headed off through the shingle for the first time in, probably, over a decade. The pool that kids use to skim stones and dogs use for swimming has gone.

I also think the much photographed stepping stones may also have disappeared but will need to wait for the water to fall to check it out. Meanwhile the path along the burn has turned into a tributary of the burn itself.