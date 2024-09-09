Previous
On the Washing Line by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3466

On the Washing Line

This swallow was still being fed by adult birds this morning. Can't be far from migrating south now and given forecast wind speeds tomorrow a departure around 2pm might make it a quick fly south.
9th September 2024 9th Sep 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

