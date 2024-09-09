Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3466
On the Washing Line
This swallow was still being fed by adult birds this morning. Can't be far from migrating south now and given forecast wind speeds tomorrow a departure around 2pm might make it a quick fly south.
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7335
photos
142
followers
38
following
949% complete
View this month »
3459
3460
3461
3462
3463
3464
3465
3466
Latest from all albums
3463
277
2039
3464
2040
3465
1185
3466
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
9th September 2024 7:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
swallow
,
shetland
,
sandwick
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close