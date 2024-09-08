Sign up
Photo 3465
Webs in the Mist
A very foggy start to the day which made huge numbers of Spiders Web visible in the fields along the burn. You just don't realise that they are there until days like this.
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
web
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
swinister
