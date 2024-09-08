Previous
Webs in the Mist by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3465

Webs in the Mist

A very foggy start to the day which made huge numbers of Spiders Web visible in the fields along the burn. You just don't realise that they are there until days like this.
8th September 2024 8th Sep 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
949% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise