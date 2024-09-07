Previous
Grey Lags by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2039

Grey Lags

The increase in Grey Lag Geese returning continues. Not sure if these will stay or move on but there are usually large number over wintering.
7th September 2024 7th Sep 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
558% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise