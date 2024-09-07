Sign up
Photo 2039
Grey Lags
The increase in Grey Lag Geese returning continues. Not sure if these will stay or move on but there are usually large number over wintering.
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
goose
,
shetland
,
sandwick
