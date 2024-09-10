Previous
Burn of Catpund by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2041

Burn of Catpund

I sat in the car and wound down the window to take this shot of the burn at Catppund. I think the sheep might have been wondering if I had any shelter available.
10th September 2024 10th Sep 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
