Great Northern Diver by lifeat60degrees
276 / 365

Great Northern Diver

For much of last winter and the spring and early summer there was a Great Northern Diver seen feeding in the bay most days. Today it was back hopefully for the rest of the year. Looks like a non-breeding bird.
5th September 2024 5th Sep 24

Richard Lewis

