274 / 365
Feeding Together
Sanderling and Turnstone side by side at Leebitton.
1st September 2024
1st Sep 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
1st September 2024 9:22am
Tags
shetland
,
turnstone
,
sanderling
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
