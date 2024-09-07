Previous
Late Bloomer by lifeat60degrees
277 / 365

Late Bloomer

Most years there are some late blooming flowers in exposed areas. This Campion has come out of nowhere and is looking good high up at the side of the Rompa Road.
7th September 2024 7th Sep 24

Richard Lewis

Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Beautiful
September 7th, 2024  
