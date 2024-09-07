Sign up
277 / 365
Late Bloomer
Most years there are some late blooming flowers in exposed areas. This Campion has come out of nowhere and is looking good high up at the side of the Rompa Road.
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
campion
,
sandwick
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautiful
September 7th, 2024
